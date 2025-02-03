National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Short Interest Update

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
National Vision stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.08. 467,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,656. National Vision has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $872.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on National Vision from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
