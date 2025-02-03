Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Navigator makes up approximately 3.1% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Navigator by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Navigator by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.45. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

NVGS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

