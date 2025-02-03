Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Down 23.5% in January

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 195,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Navigator in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Navigator Stock Performance

Navigator Dividend Announcement

NVGS traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $16.65. 1,076,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. Navigator has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 9.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

