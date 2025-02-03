NavPoint Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

NavPoint Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.52 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.96 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.31.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

