NB Bancorp Freezes Benefits and Participation in Retirement and Compensation Plans

NB Bancorp, Inc., operating as Needham Bank, implemented significant changes to its retirement and compensation plans, as disclosed in a recent SEC filing. On January 28, 2025, the Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of NB Bancorp, Inc., adopted amendments freezing benefits under the Second Amended and Restated Director Retirement Plan (DRP) and participation in the Needham Bank Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Plan for Officers (NQDP).

The Benefit Freeze Amendment to the DRP stipulates that no additional benefits will accrue for participants post-December 31, 2024. Similarly, the Participation Freeze Amendment to the NQDP states that no new participants can enroll in the plan after January 28, 2025. The details of these amendments are outlined in Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2 attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by NB Bancorp.

These modifications signify a strategic shift in the company’s executive compensation and retirement strategies. The freezing of benefits and participation marks a deliberate decision to limit future liabilities and streamline the management of these programs. The company aims to enhance its financial stability and align these plans with its long-term business objectives.

NB Bancorp, an emerging growth company as defined by the SEC, is proactively managing its financial obligations and strategic initiatives. The amendments reflect a careful consideration of the company’s current financial position and its evolving business landscape.

For further details regarding these changes and their implications, refer to the complete filings on the SEC’s EDGAR database or the company’s official communications.

