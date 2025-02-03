nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $139.5 million-$141.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.8 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.730 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get nCino alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on nCino

nCino Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. nCino has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,167,424 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $42,832,786.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,790,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,195,136.69. The trade was a 10.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,238,084 shares of company stock worth $224,795,630. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.