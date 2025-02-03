Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,300 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 2,611,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 734.6 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

NTOIF remained flat at $13.27 during midday trading on Monday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.