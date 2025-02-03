Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,300 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 2,611,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 734.6 days.
Neste Oyj Stock Performance
NTOIF remained flat at $13.27 during midday trading on Monday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neste Oyj
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Teva Pharma: Why This Generic Drug Giant Is a Smart Buy Now
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Big Dividend Hikes: 4 Large-Cap Stocks Increasing Payouts
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Procter & Gamble: A Consumer Staples Titan Built to Win
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.