Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.
Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NLOP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 150,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53.
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 122.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 398.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.
About Net Lease Office Properties
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.
