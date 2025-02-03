Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 76.0% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 205,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $13.75.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

