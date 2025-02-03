New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

NJR traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.17. 511,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,983. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $395.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $229,218.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,704. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

