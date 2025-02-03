Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Update

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NISN opened at $6.01 on Monday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

