Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Sells $252,042.79 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $112.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after acquiring an additional 388,692 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.