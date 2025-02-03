Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Northland Power to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Northland Power stock opened at C$17.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.90. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$16.52 and a 1-year high of C$25.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

