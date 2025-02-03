Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,295 shares during the period. NU makes up about 5.1% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $15,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in NU by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NU by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in NU by 5.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NU by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NU opened at $13.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

