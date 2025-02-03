Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 111378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

