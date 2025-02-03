Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.27. 73,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 102,391 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 83,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

