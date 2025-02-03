Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.27. 73,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $13.41.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Global High Income Fund
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.