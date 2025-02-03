NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.390-2.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.73. 4,723,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,995. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.85.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

