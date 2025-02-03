Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. Uber Technologies makes up 1.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after buying an additional 5,753,637 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $163,468,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,370.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,215,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after buying an additional 2,064,382 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $66.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.