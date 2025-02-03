Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Braves accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth about $6,736,000. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 480,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 137,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 92,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 507,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 24,646 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $1,033,653.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,354.52. The trade was a 13.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,232 shares of company stock worth $1,876,845. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $38.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 0.72. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $290.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

