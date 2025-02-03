Oak Family Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up 2.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125,852 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,239,000 after purchasing an additional 411,163 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,569,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,161,000 after purchasing an additional 577,320 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $109.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.67 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.26.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

View Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.