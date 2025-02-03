Oak Family Advisors LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 432.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,361,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,539 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,982,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,684,000 after buying an additional 673,976 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,486,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $5,934,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 946,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 212,983 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

