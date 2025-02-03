Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 14,945 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,945 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in LKQ by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in LKQ by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10.

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,180.08. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

