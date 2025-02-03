Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 69,987 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,987 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 12,188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000.

IBDV stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $22.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

