Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW) Short Interest Update

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Oak Woods Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

