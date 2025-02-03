Oak Woods Acquisition Extends Initial Business Combination Deadline

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: OAKUU) has announced an extension to the deadline for completing its initial business combination. The decision stems from a vote by the company’s shareholders during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 26, 2024.

Get alerts:

The extended deadline is now set for March 28, 2025, with an option for the company to elect up to six one-month extensions provided specific conditions are met. As of January 28, 2025, Oak Woods’ Sponsor had deposited $172,500 into the Trust Account, allowing an extension until February 28, 2025. This extension marks the fifth out of the six one-month extensions permitted under the amendment to the company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association.

In other events, Oak Woods Acquisition reported its financial statements and exhibits as per Item 9.01 of the Form 8-K filing.

Exhibits filed include the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 26, 2024, which amended the company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association, along with a Cover Page Interactive Data File.

The extension of the deadline reflects the company’s strategic approach towards finalizing its initial business combination, ensuring that all necessary steps are taken for a successful outcome within the stipulated timeframe.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Oak Woods Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

Featured Articles