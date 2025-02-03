OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires Shares of 2,138 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Knife River by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Knife River by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at $2,062,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth $681,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Knife River Price Performance

KNF opened at $103.56 on Monday. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.22). Knife River had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.