OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires Shares of 2,200 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELF. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,947,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $100.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average of $130.64. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

