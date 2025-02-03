OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 179,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 130,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,936 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

