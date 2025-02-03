OLD National Bancorp IN Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,952 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 80.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 79,063 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 26.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 22.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 19.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of SAN opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

