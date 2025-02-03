OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $224,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in MetLife by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 68,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 48,101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 105,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Stock Performance
MET opened at $86.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
