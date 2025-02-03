OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 13,593 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,497.38. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer acquired 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 46,105 shares in the company, valued at $753,355.70. The trade was a 197.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,073. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.