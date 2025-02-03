OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 13,593 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
SOFI opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies
In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,497.38. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer acquired 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 46,105 shares in the company, valued at $753,355.70. The trade was a 197.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,073. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
