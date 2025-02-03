OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,106 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OWL. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 516,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after buying an additional 401,245 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,086.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 146,495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $26.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

