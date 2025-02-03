One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,799 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 62.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $59.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $300,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,470.97. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

