One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 344 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 147,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,153,000 after buying an additional 84,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after acquiring an additional 203,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 25.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 575,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,150,000 after acquiring an additional 117,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $212.32 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.89 and its 200 day moving average is $175.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $189.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.07.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $593,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,956 shares in the company, valued at $67,826,408.12. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total value of $96,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,758,197.66. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,183 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

