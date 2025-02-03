One Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IYW opened at $159.67 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $124.32 and a twelve month high of $166.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

