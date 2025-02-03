One Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF accounts for 0.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,965,000 after buying an additional 182,168 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 1,244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 477.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $55.39 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

