One Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $130.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $134.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

