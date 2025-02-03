One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,732 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This represents a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.