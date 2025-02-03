One Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $553.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $501.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $549.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $443.75 and a fifty-two week high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.