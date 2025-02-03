ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 2.9 %

ONEOK stock opened at $96.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.