Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in January

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

MXCHY remained flat at $1.26 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This is a boost from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

