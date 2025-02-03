Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,799.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 66,137 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 859.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $126.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.94. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

