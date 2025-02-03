Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,462 Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.01%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

