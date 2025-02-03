Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,618 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.