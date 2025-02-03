Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,618 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
