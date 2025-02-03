Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

