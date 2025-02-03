Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Reshoring Riches: Investing in Made in America 2.0
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 REITs to Watch as Interest Rates Keep Falling
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.