Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0139 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

