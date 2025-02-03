Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 48 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $288.83 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.73. The stock has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,155. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Argus upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

