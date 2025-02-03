Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 644 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $47.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

