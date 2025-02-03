Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,735,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46,874.1% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 535,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,282,000 after acquiring an additional 533,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $553.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $501.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $443.75 and a 12-month high of $561.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

