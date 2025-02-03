Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in January

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OERCF remained flat at $29.65 on Monday. Österreichische Post has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73.

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, Southeast and Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions.

