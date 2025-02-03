Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in January

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Österreichische Post Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OERCF remained flat at $29.65 on Monday. Österreichische Post has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73.
About Österreichische Post
